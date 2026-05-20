<p>The tussle between two elephants — Marthanda and Kanjan — at the Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu district, which resulted in the death of Marthanda and a woman tourist from Chennai, has raised concerns over the psychological stress that wild animals, in continuous contact with humans, face.</p>.<p>Experts pointed out that the summer season, coupled with the continuous flow of tourists, could have triggered the incident.</p>.<p>Suggesting that society must move beyond an anthropocentric view, Dr Chaithanya Sridhar, a trans-species psychologist, said, “It is peak tourist season and everyone wants to bathe and feed these animals. But the people engaging in these activities must exercise caution. As humans, we have lost the dignity of the wild.”</p>.<p>“Kanjan was captured from Hassan forest and was not born in captivity, making it wilder in nature. Such elephants do not usually like people entering their space. We are taking a huge risk by allowing tourists near these animals,” she added.</p>.<p>Experts also pointed out that elephants undergo different behavioural stages in life. Young adult male elephants, especially during the musth stage, experience heightened testosterone levels and increased aggression.</p>.<p>Explaining the phenomenon, Sandeep Menon, Secretary of the Wildlife Association of South India (WASI), said, “Elephant herds in the wild are led by female elephants. Once male elephants reach adolescence, they are usually separated from the herd and form groups of their own.”</p>.<p>“During the musth stage, if a female elephant is nearby, male elephants fight among themselves to establish dominance and breed with the female. They become highly aggressive during this phase. In captive situations, such elephants are usually restrained temporarily to prevent untoward incidents,” he said.</p>.<p>Experts noted that elephants are territorial animals by nature, and placing them in situations that would not otherwise exist in the wild is a disaster waiting to happen.</p>.<p>Arun Kumar, member of the Animal Welfare Board, said, “The standard protocol is to maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from wild animals. The elephants in the camp are not completely captive; they are semi-wild and their behaviour can be unpredictable. Giant animals, especially, should not be used for recreational activities.”</p>.<p>Calling for stricter regulation of wildlife tourism, wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi said, “Wildlife must be protected from excessive tourism. Tourism activities are often overcrowded, making it difficult for both tourists and elephant mahouts to follow proper regulations and safety protocols.” </p>