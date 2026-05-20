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‘Summer, musth stage, overcrowding trigger elephants’

Experts pointed out that the summer season, coupled with the continuous flow of tourists, could have triggered the incident.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:31 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:31 IST
BengaluruElephant attackelephants

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