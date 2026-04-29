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Summer season at Bangalore Turf Club to kick off from May 1

The total prize money during the season which will conclude on July 31 is estimated at Rs 21.53 crore.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 17:24 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 17:24 IST
BengaluruSports NewsKarnataka NewsBTC

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