<p>Bengaluru: The summer season at the Bangalore Turf Club will kick off on May 1 with the blue riband event – the Summer Derby – offering a whopping prize money of Rs 5 crore that will make it the richest race in the Indian calendar.</p>.<p>As reported by DH earlier, racing will be conducted over 28 days with the first two weekends reserved only for local horses before being thrown open for outstation participants.</p>.Bangalore Turf Club sets in motion the process to shift to Kunigal .<p>The total prize money during the season which will conclude on July 31 is estimated at Rs 21.53 crore. The Colts and Fillies Championships Stakes -- two very important races in the build-up to the Summer Derby -- will offer Rs 1 crore prize each. Zavaray S Poonawalla will contribute a significant percentage towards the prize money for all the races, including the classics.</p>.<p>After being beset by glanders disease that forced the BTC to cancel the winter season midway in December, the club is taking extra precautions to ensure a repeat doesn’t happen. All participating horses will have to carry two successive negative glanders reports to be eligible to compete.</p>.<p>The Zavaray S Poonawalla Bangalore Summer Derby – one of the biggest races in the country -- is scheduled for July 12.</p>