<p>Bengaluru: The railways will operate a special train between SMVT <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kanpur">Kanpur</a> Central via Prayagraj Junction during the summer. </p>.<p>Train number 04131 will depart from Kanpur Central every Sunday at 4.30 pm from April 5 to July 12 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 6.30 pm on Tuesdays. </p>.Railways to operate summer special train between SMVT Bengaluru and Tiruchirappalli.<p>In the return direction, train number 04132 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru every Wednesday at 7.10 am from April 8 to July 15 and reach Kanpur Central at 3.45 am on Fridays, according to a release. </p>