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Railways introduces summer special train between Bengaluru and Kanpur

Train number 04131 will depart from Kanpur Central every Sunday at 4.30 pm from April 5 to July 12 .
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:24 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:24 IST
India NewsRailwaysBengaluru newsKanpurtrainSpecial train

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