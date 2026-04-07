Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Summer special trains to Kalaburagi & Bidar

Train 06539 SMVT Bengaluru–Bidar Bi-weekly Express Special, operating on Fridays and Sundays, will run from April 10 to 26.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 21:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 21:00 IST
India NewsBengaluruspecial trains

Follow us on :

Follow Us