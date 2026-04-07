<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) has extended the following summer special trains connecting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> with Kalaburagi and Bidar: </p>.<p>Train 06207 Bengaluru Cantonment–Kalaburagi Weekly Express Special, operating on Saturdays, will run from April 11 to 25. </p>.<p>In the return direction, train 06208 Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Cantonment Weekly Express Special, operating on Sundays, will run from April 12 to 26. </p>.Railways introduces summer special train between Bengaluru and Kanpur.<p>Train 06539 SMVT Bengaluru–Bidar Bi-weekly Express Special, operating on Fridays and Sundays, will run from April 10 to 26. </p>.<p>Its return service, train 06540 Bidar–SMVT Bengaluru Bi-weekly Express Special, operating on Saturdays and Mondays, will run from April 11 to 27. </p>