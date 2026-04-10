<p class="bodytext">A ballet show this weekend will celebrate India’s many cultures, from the bazaars of Bengaluru and Delhi to the palaces of Rajasthan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Titled ‘A Tale of Dreams and Destinies’, it is the seventh in-house production by the city-based Lewis Foundation of Classical Ballet.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Inspired by a story from ‘One Thousand and One Nights’, it follows a thief who finds a magical lamp and a princess who longs to step outside the palace. At its heart, the tale explores the power of following one’s dreams.</p>.International flyers will soon breeze through Bengaluru airport via biometric clearance.<p class="bodytext">Yana Lewis, the institute’s artistic director, is from London and has lived in India for nearly 30 years. Having travelled from Kerala to Ladakh, she has drawn inspiration from the diverse architectural styles, textiles, and traditions she saw across India. For her, the show feels like home, and she has chosen to open it with a performance set to ‘Vande mataram’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Over a year in the making, the production features more than 180 dancers. One major challenge she faced was that her students’ exam schedules overlapped, which made full-cast rehearsals difficult.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Despite this, Yana believes the show will appeal to all. It combines simple choreography with both emotional and upbeat scenes.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">On April 12, 12.30 pm and 5.30 pm, at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte Cross. Tickets online.</span></p>