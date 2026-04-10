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Sunday in Bengaluru: Ballet meets Indian culture

Over a year in the making, the production features more than 180 dancers. One major challenge she faced was that her students’ exam schedules overlapped, which made full-cast rehearsals difficult.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:16 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMetrolifeballet

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