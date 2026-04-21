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Supreme Court dismisses plea by NICE against Karnataka HC's order quashing land acquisition for BMICP

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi dismissed the special leave petition filed against the High Court's judgment of February 24, 2026.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 13:40 IST
Bengaluru newsSupreme CourtKarnataka High Court

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