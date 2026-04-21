<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined to entertain a plea by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Ltd against the Karnataka High Court's order quashing acquisition of land to the extent of one acre in Bengaluru for the purposes of Bangalore Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP).</p><p>A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi dismissed the special leave petition filed against the High Court's judgment of February 24, 2026.</p><p>Upon hearing senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Atmaram Nadkarni for NICE, the bench said in its order on April 20, 2026, ''We find no good ground and reason to interfere with the impugned judgment passed by the High Court.''</p>.US insurer The Standard opens new GCC in Bengaluru.<p>Senior advocates Shashidhara H N and Kiran Suri represented respondents Rathna S Reddy and others.</p><p>In the case, after finding an unexplained delay of 17 years among other reasons, the High Court quashed the preliminary notification and final notification issued in 2006 and 2008 respectively under Sections 28(1) and 28(4) of the KIAD Act insofar as they related to the land bearing Survey No 41/5 measuring 1 acre Thalaghattapura Village, Uttarahalli Hobli, Bengaluru South Taluk.</p><p>The HC also noted the BMICP planning authority in 2025 stated that the land was not required for it. Besides, it also found no award has been passed by the acquisition authority, nor has any possession been taken in accordance with law.</p>