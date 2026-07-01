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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Supreme Court ruling in hand, Greenpeace flags Bengaluru's footpath crisis

As part of the campaign, volunteers placed yellow "crime scene" tape carrying the message "Constitutional Right Denied Here" on stretches where the footpaths are not safe for pedestrians.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 22:41 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 22:41 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsFootpath

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