Supreme Court ruling in hand, Greenpeace flags Bengaluru's footpath crisis

<p>Bengaluru: Days after the Supreme Court declared the Right to Walk on footpaths a fundamental right, Greenpeace India, a not-for-profit, organised the 'Bengaluru Rising' campaign along with residents of RR Nagar to draw attention to the city's unsafe pedestrian infrastructure.</p>.<p>As part of the campaign, volunteers placed yellow "crime scene" tape carrying the message "Constitutional Right Denied Here" on stretches where the footpaths are not safe for pedestrians.</p>.<p>"Despite being one of India's fastest growing cities, Bengaluru remains difficult and often unsafe to navigate on foot. While the city has over 14,000 km of roads, a 2025 assessment found only 2.9 km of usable footpaths across its 1,671 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads," the organisation said in a statement.</p>.<p>In Bengaluru, pedestrians accounted for nearly 28% of all road fatalities in 2025, with 218 pedestrian deaths recorded by the end of November, underlining the consequences of unsafe and inaccessible walking infrastructure.</p>.<p>"Footpaths are public commons and the foundation of an equitable transport system," said Amruta SN, campaigner, Greenpeace India.</p>.<p>"Every bus or metro journey begins and ends with a walk. If we want more people to choose public transport and active mobility, we must first guarantee safe, continuous and accessible footpaths. This judgment is a reminder that walking is not a privilege. It is a fundamental right."</p>