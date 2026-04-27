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Supreme Court upholds APMC's acquisition of 281 acres on Bengaluru's Magadi Road

A bench found no merits in the plea filed against the High Court's judgment, which dismissed the appeal filed by Jamnalal Bajaj Seva Trust.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:05 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSupreme CourtAPMCland acquisitionMagadi Road

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