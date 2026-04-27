<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by Jamnalal Bajaj Seva Trust against the Karnataka High Court's order upholding acquisition of around 281 acres of land on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/magadi-road">Magadi Road</a> in Bengaluru city for establishing a mega market by the state-owned Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). </p><p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan found no merits in the plea filed against the High Court's judgment, which dismissed the appeal filed by Jamnalal Bajaj Seva Trust.</p><p>During 1994–1996 period, the preliminary and final notifications were to acquire 172.22 acres in Srigandhakaval village and 107.34 acres in Herohalli village were acquired for establishing a mega market by APMC. </p>.Karnataka High Court upholds APMC’s acquisition of 281 acres on Bengaluru's Magadi Road.<p>The trust had challenged the notification and after several rounds of litigations, the apex court had earlier remanded the matter back to the high court in 2022. On February 3, 2025, the single bench passed the order rejecting the petition filed by the trust.</p><p>The single bench had noted that the representatives of the trust, including the CEO, participated in the meeting held on September 24, 1999, chaired by the Principal Secretary to government, Department of Revenue, for the fixation of land value. After negotiations, it was agreed that the trust would be paid Rs 15 lakh per acre in respect of 172 acres 4 guntas at Srigandhakaval, the single bench had noted.</p><p>Challenging this order, the trust contended that the land is still in its possession and that the acquisition proceedings were incomplete. The trust claimed that the APMC, which is the beneficiary of the acquisition, decided to establish the market yard at some other place.</p><p>However, the division bench noted that the parties had deliberations and agreed upon the quantum of compensation amount to be paid for the acquired lands. Pursuant to which a substantial amount of compensation was also deposited by the APMC, and a portion of the compensation was released in favour of the Trust.</p>