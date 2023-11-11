Suspect on the run arrested after nine years

Bengaluru: A suspect in a robbery case who had been on the run for nine years was arrested by a cop on patrol duty, attached to the Rajagopal Nagar police station, during night beat on Wednesday.
The suspect, Lakshmana, 47, a resident of Peenya 2nd Stage, was apprehended by the police after his fingerprint matched the one in the police database.
The Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rajagopalnagar used a mobile device called Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (m-CCTNS) to scan the suspect’s fingerprint after Lakshmana began acting suspiciously upon seeing the police officers. The fingerprint scan revealed Lakshmana’s criminal history.
Lakshmana had been arrested by the Kamakshipalya police in 2014 on robbery charges and was later released on bail. However, he failed to attend court sessions, after which the court had issued an arrest warrant.
Lakshmana has now been handed over to the Kamakshipalya station by the Rajagopalnagar police.