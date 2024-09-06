Suspected Maoist held in Bengaluru; acted as a ‘courier’, cops say

As per a police statement issued on Friday, Rajan was in hiding and his movement was being tracked by investigators from the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC). He was on Thursday detained at the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic as he planned to travel elsewhere.

“Initial investigation revealed that he was staying here with someone,” a well-placed police source told DH. “He didn’t divulge much when he was detained. We got to know about his background during a thorough interrogation.”

Rajan was interrogated at the crime branch’s Interrogation Centre in Madiwala. Here, the police learnt that he has been a member of the CPI (Maoist) for the last five years. The outfit was banned and branded a “terrorist” organisation by the Centre in 2009.

The CCB said Rajan acted as a courier for spreading the outfit’s activities in northern India. “Prima facie it appears that he was organising underground meetings with sympathisers, raising funds and recruiting for the outfit,” a crime branch officer said. “Further investigation will reveal more details.”

Sources said that a pen drive containing letterheads of the proscribed outfit and some “incriminating” documents were recovered. An Aadhar card was also reportedly found bearing the name of ‘Vikas Ghatge’.

Upparpet police registered a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Rajan was produced before a local on Friday and was remanded in police custody for 14 days.