Sustainability park makes Bengaluru 's E-City number 1 in waste treatment

At the 1.2 MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant on the premises, sewage water from neighbouring villages and residential areas is treated with a membrane bio reactor. The water is passed through a membrane that removes dust and dirt. After the treatment, the recycled water is used to water plants and clean public areas in Electronics City. “After the plant was set up, the sewage water draining into the adjacent lake has been diverted,” another spokesperson explained.