Sustainability push: Global accolade for Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) has become the first airport in Asia to receive the Airports Council International's (ACI) highest Level 5 accreditation, effective May 5 2024, the operator of the airport said on Friday.
The airport recorded 95.6 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, attaining the highest emission elimination by an Indian airport. It was achieved seven years ahead of the initial target of 2030, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.
KIAB has taken forward its decarbonisation drive by transitioning to 100% renewable electricity and implementing initiatives focusing on sustainable mobility and green infrastructure, BIAL said. As part of efforts to offset residual emissions, the airport has procured ACI-approved carbon units from verified carbon removal projects.
Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO, BIAL, said achieving the target seven years ahead was a testament to the airport’s vision for sustainability. KIAB is “steadfast” in its goal to attain Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050, encompassing Scope 3 emissions, BIAL said in an official statement.
KIAB has stated its vision for sustainability through programmes designed around water stewardship, Net Zero carbon emission, community-aligned noise management, circular economy, and sustainable practices in procurement and mobility.
Published 16 August 2024, 12:10 IST