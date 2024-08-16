Sustainability push: Global accolade for Bengaluru airport

KIAB has taken forward its decarbonisation drive by transitioning to 100% renewable electricity and implementing initiatives focusing on sustainable mobility and green infrastructure, BIAL said. As part of efforts to offset residual emissions, the airport has procured ACI-approved carbon units from verified carbon removal projects.

Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO, BIAL, said achieving the target seven years ahead was a testament to the airport’s vision for sustainability. KIAB is “steadfast” in its goal to attain Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050, encompassing Scope 3 emissions, BIAL said in an official statement.

KIAB has stated its vision for sustainability through programmes designed around water stewardship, Net Zero carbon emission, community-aligned noise management, circular economy, and sustainable practices in procurement and mobility.