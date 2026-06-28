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Sustainable transport activists push for Karnataka Active Mobility Bill

Sustainable Mobility Network (SMN), a coalition of organisations working on inclusive urban transport, believes the Bill would give pedestrians and cyclists legal rights to safe infrastructure.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 00:07 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 00:07 IST
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