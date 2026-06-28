Sustainable transport activists push for Karnataka Active Mobility Bill

<p class="bodytext">Advocates of sustainable transport in Bengaluru have renewed their push for the Karnataka Active Mobility Bill (KAMB), arguing that the proposed legislation is essential to improve road safety, strengthen public transport connectivity and promote cleaner urban mobility despite recent amendments to Karnataka Motor Vehicles (KMV) Rules.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sustainable Mobility Network (SMN), a coalition of organisations working on inclusive urban transport, believes the Bill would give pedestrians and cyclists legal rights to safe infrastructure.</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to data cited by SMN, Karnataka recorded 6,844 pedestrian deaths between 2022 and 2024, while Bengaluru reported 233 pedestrian deaths in 2024.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Pedestrians accounted for 37% of all road fatalities in city between 2017 and 2020. A petition by the organisation calling for the government to table the KAMB has garnered over 11,000 signatures. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The need for the Bill has been highlighted by the Supreme Court’s recent declaration that right to walk on safe, demarcated footpaths is a fundamental right. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“As the court rightly pointed out, the Motor Vehicle Act deals with Motor Vehicles, not pedestrians and cyclists. That’s why it becomes important to legally establish rights of pedestrians, which in turn will mandate local governments to prioritise designing proper footpaths and make it part of their budgets and ongoing operations and maintenance,” said Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow, Integrated Transport and Road Safety, WRI India.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya also highlighted the same points. “The state government should table and implement the Bill without further delay,” he stressed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The proposed legislation seeks to mandate connected networks of footpaths and cycle tracks, create 20 kmph ‘Slow Streets’ around schools and hospitals, establish annual infrastructure audits and grievance redressal mechanisms, and legally require motorists to yield to pedestrians and cyclists. It also proposes penalties of up to Rs 2 lakh for violations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Both Karnataka Motor Vehicles Amendment Rules, 2026, and Active Mobility Bill are equally important within their own domain, believes Sonal Kulkarni, Director, Urbanmorph.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The KMV Rules tell agencies what to build. But they give pedestrians and cyclists no legal standing to demand it. If your footpath is missing or broken, you have no right under KMV Rules to take action. The Active Mobility Bill changes this. It formally establishes legal right of every person to a safe walking and cycling environment. That shifts the power from the agency to the citizen,” she explained, highlighting that the cycling ecosystem has no legal home without the Bill.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Public bicycle sharing, micro-mobility regulation, cycle parking requirements in buildings, and the right to carry a cycle on public transport — none of this is addressed in the KMV Rules,” she added.</p>