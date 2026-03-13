Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Swachh Survekshan drive carried out at Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru

The initiative aligns with the broader objectives of Swachh Bharath Mission, which aims to promote sanitation, waste management, and public awareness on cleanliness across the country.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 05:03 IST
The cleaning activities also focused on eliminating garbage-vulnerable points and improving the overall hygiene of the locality.

Published 13 March 2026, 05:03 IST
