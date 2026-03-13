<p>Bengaluru: A comprehensive cleaning drive was carried out at the NTI Layout in Vidyaranyapura under the Greater Bangalore Authority (North) as part of the cleanliness mission, Swachh Survekshan. </p><p>The initiative aligns with the broader objectives of Swachh Bharath Mission, which aims to promote sanitation, waste management, and public awareness on cleanliness across the country.</p><p>The drive involved coordinated efforts from the NTI Residents Welfare Association, GBA authorities, sanitation workers, and local residents.</p>.<p>Pourakarmikas and solid waste management teams conducted intensive cleaning operations across streets, footpaths, open spaces, and drainage areas within the NTI Layout.</p><p>Accumulated garbage, plastic waste, silt, and dry leaves were collected</p><p>and transported for proper disposal. The cleaning activities also focused on eliminating garbage-vulnerable points and improving the overall hygiene of the locality.</p><p>Special attention was given to clearing roadside waste, sweeping internal roads, and removing litter from vacant sites and public spaces.</p><p>The sanitation staff also undertook desilting of drains and removal of dry leaves to prevent water stagnation and maintain environmental cleanliness.</p><p>In addition to physical cleaning, awareness activities, including a walkathon, led by nominated corporator Mrs Lakshmi Hari and NTI Layout Residents Welfare Association President N Shankar Rao, were carried out to encourage residents to maintain cleanliness, practise waste segregation, and avoid littering.</p><p>Community participation played an important role in the success of the programme, reflecting the collective responsibility promoted by the Swachh Bharat campaign.</p>