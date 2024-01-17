Swedish, Bengaluru musicians unite for Mozart show on Friday

Forsberg remarked that Bengalureans listened to his concert, held the past week, with “concentration”. Maria was reminded of a chance meeting with a woman at a beauty salon. That was last March when Maria and Forsberg were in the city to perform Franz Schubert’s ‘Winterreise’. The woman knew nothing about Schubert but she sat through the slideshow on his life, including his death at 31, and then the recital. “After the show, she came to us in tears. This seldom happens in Sweden. We are sometimes afraid to show our naked hearts,” Maria shared.