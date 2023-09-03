Swiggy surprised! Bengaluru resident orders 62 biryanis amid India-Pakistan match

People order various types of food items while watching an intense sports match and during Saturday's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 cricket match, many users on microblogging platform X (previously Twitter) were talking about an interesting tweet made by the food delivery app Swiggy about a customer's bizarre food order.
Amid Saturday's much-awaited encounter, a Swiggy user from Bengaluru placed an order for 62 biryanis!
Swiggy's X handle posted this information with a plenty of question marks in its post and wondered if the person was hosting a match watch party.
"Someone from Bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? who are you? where exactly are you? are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? can I come?" the official handle of Swiggy posted.
Users left numerous comments on the post, some of whom wondered who the person was while others asked if they would receive a biryani if India won the match.
One user wrote, "May be KL Rahul's family members."
"If India win you send me free food Swiggy done?" wrote another user.
Earlier in the day, India chose to bat first in the match after winning the toss. However, they ran into trouble when the Men in Blue were reduced to 66 for 4 in the 15th over by the Pakistani fast bowlers.
Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper batsman, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya started the rescue act and put up 138 runs for the fifth wicket to get India back in the game.
Pandya scored 87 runs in 90 balls while Kishan scored 82 runs in 81 balls. India was bowled for 266 runs in 48.5 overs.
Pakistan could not get onto the ground to chase the game as rain drowned the hopes of a thrilling game of cricket and the match was called off.