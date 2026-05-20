<p>Bengaluru: Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has announced a new non-stop service between Bengaluru and Zurich, scheduled to begin in October.</p>.<p>The service will operate five times a week.</p>.<p>In a statement, the airline said the route is aimed at strengthening connectivity between southern India and Europe via its Zurich hub.</p>.Fly91 to operate Hyderabad-Bengaluru flight with layover in Hubballi .<p>With this addition, Bengaluru becomes SWISS’ latest destination in India and the third Lufthansa Group gateway from the city, after Frankfurt and Munich.</p>.<p>The airline expects the route to serve business, leisure, and diaspora travellers.</p>.<p>Tickets for the new service went on sale on May 19.</p>