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Swiss International Air Lines announces direct Bengaluru-Zurich flights with five weekly services

The airline expects the route to serve business, leisure, and diaspora travellers.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 20:24 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 20:24 IST
India NewsBengaluruAirlinesZurichSwiss

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