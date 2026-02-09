<p>Bengaluru: The city’s massive garbage collection contracts — worth over Rs 550 crore annually — have come under renewed scrutiny, with the Urban Development Department (UDD) directing the Bangalore Solid Waste Management Authority (BSWML) to file sworn counter-affidavits in response to multiple appeals challenging the tender awards.</p>.<p>In a recent communication, the department asked BSWML to submit affidavit-based replies for each appeal filed against the newly finalised waste collection and transportation contracts.</p>.<p>Officials say the move places responsibility on oath, making the officers concerned personally accountable for defending the decisions taken.</p>.<p><strong>63 appeals, 33 packages</strong></p>.<p>The contracts, floated in July 2025 following directions from the Karnataka High Court, divided waste collection and transportation across Greater Bengaluru into 33 packages spanning five civic corporations.</p>.Bengaluru has 64 black spots: Traffic police.<p>Spread over seven years, the total value of the contracts is close to Rs 4,000 crore.</p>.<p>After BSWML’s Technical Evaluation Committee announced the successful bidders, around 63 unsuccessful firms filed appeals before the UDD, alleging irregularities in the evaluation process. Several disputed packages cover fast-growing constituencies such as Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli, KR Puram and Yeshwantpur.</p>.<p>The appellants claim that some selected bidders failed to meet mandatory technical and financial criteria, including adequate vehicle strength, minimum financial capacity to manage large-scale operations, and compliance with statutory payments such as PF and ESI. One of the firms, they allege, had also been blacklisted elsewhere.</p>.<p>Notably, the UDD’s directive places responsibility for filing the affidavit-based responses on the General Manager (Technical) of BSWML, even though the bids were cleared by a Technical Evaluation Committee headed by an IAS officer.</p>.<p>Garbage collection contracts in the city, covering wet, dry and sanitary waste from households, have long been contentious, frequently marred by performance disputes, delayed payments and allegations of favouritism.</p>.<p>The new tenders introduced reforms such as stricter penalty clauses, induction of GPS-enabled vehicles and an expanded fleet for the city’s fast-growing outskirts. </p>