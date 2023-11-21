SWR warns passengers against carrying inflammables

Bengaluru: Yogesh Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, on Friday asked train travellers to refrain from carrying inflammables, saying the railway system is not designed to carry such substances.
He pointed out that carrying firecrackers and inflammable substances on trains was an offence under the Railway Act and warned the violators. Passengers should also not smoke in moving trains and on railway premises, he said, according to a railway statement.
Mohan said five cases were registered from April to October for carrying firecrackers and inflammable articles. There were another 258 cases of smoking in moving trains and on railway premises, he added.
He stated that personnel related to railway operations and the public were trained in the use of fire extinguishers. Railway supervisors and staff conducted fire safety inspections in 30 stations in the division. As many as 182 pantry cars were also inspected and corrective actions were taken to remove the deficiencies, he stated.
An inspection of 60 parcel vans and 145 second-class sitting-luggage coaches (SLRs) in August and September showed no inflammable substances were carried in parcel vans, he added.