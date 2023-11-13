Synergia Conclave in Bengaluru to share insights on future of security

Bengaluru: Global experts across disciplines will come together in Bengaluru between November 17 and 19 to share insights on and help India and the world prepare for a future interlinked by advanced technologies, diplomacy and security.

The ninth edition of the Synergia Conclave is set to host security experts, academics, industry leaders and diplomats from around the world on an idea-exchange platform and draft strategies for possible adoption by policymakers.

The organisers – Synergia Foundation, an independent strategic think tank – pitched the conclave as a thought leadership exercise that maps and addresses future challenges while adopting advanced technologies including Artificial Intelligence and quantum encryption.

Tobby Simon, founder and president, Synergia Foundation, said the conclave goes beyond academic deliberations and its core themes of technology, diplomacy and security are validated by practitioners on the ground.

Aerospace and defence, multi-domain warfare, and techno-diplomacy are among the sub-themes of the three-day conclave. The technology-themed sessions will cover AI in military communication, Responsible AI, and deep tech’s long-term objectives.

Simon noted that the foundation has, over the years, identified emerging threats to supply chain security, the adverse impact of counterfeits on national security, and the possibility of AI applications taking away jobs. “Instead of looking at a challenge when it happens and realising that we are late in the game, we are asking what is next and how we are going to address it,” he said.