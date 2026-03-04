Synthetic Holi powders may trigger rashes, eye injuries & asthma, warn doctors

<p>Bengaluru: As resorts, pubs and other establishments in the city host Holi celebrations, doctors warn of health concerns arising from the use of synthetic colour powders.</p>.<p>From skin issues to eye irritation and lung problems, they flag synthetic colours as a cause for concern.</p>.<p>Speaking about widely used synthetic colours available in the market, Dr Priyanka Kuri, Consultant, Dermatology, said: “Most synthetic Holi colours do not meet cosmetic-grade standards because they contain industrial dyes and pigments used for textiles and paints. They contain heavy metal contamination, including lead, chromium and mercury, as these metals improve colour brightness and product durability.”</p>.<p>Skin issues</p>.<p>Dr Shireen Furtado, Senior Consultant, Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology, said: “Chemical colours contribute to scalp infections due to the presence of harsh chemicals. When colour is applied to the hair and scalp, it can strip away natural oils and damage the skin barrier, making it easier for bacteria or fungi to grow.”</p>.Holi 2026: Experts share the golden mantras to protect your skin.<p>After celebrations, tiny red bumps emerge, causing itching and burning, which result in rashes due to contact dermatitis from both irritants and allergens. The fine powder particles block skin pores and hair follicles, further resulting in skin inflammation through folliculitis-type eruptions, she added.</p>.<p>Doctors are suspicious of “organic” and “herbal” colours available in the market due to a lack of consistent definition. The term “natural” does not guarantee that products will not cause allergic reactions. However, products from established companies that provide ingredient lists and avoid bright neon colours can be trusted, said Dr Priyanka.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Eye care</p>.<p>Dr Rohit Narayan, a refractive surgeon, said: “Contact lenses should strictly be avoided while playing with colours, as particles and chemicals can be trapped between lens and cornea, damaging the cornea.”</p>.<p>“Blunt trauma is another common injury during Holi celebrations due to the use of water balloons and water guns. Blunt trauma leads to bleeding inside the eye, retinal tears, retinal detachment, fractures, nerve damage and vision loss in extreme cases,” he added.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Respiratory issues</p>.<p>Dr Shivaraj AL, Lead Consultant and HoD, Pulmonology, said: “Powders trigger asthma symptoms, and deep inhalation can cause bronchial irritation, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. Temporary bronchial irritation and airway symptoms are common in healthy people.”</p>.<p>He added: “Children have smaller airways, so even minor swelling or inflammation can severely limit their ability to breathe.</p>.<p>“Extra protection is required for children and elderly people with medical conditions living in the area.”</p>