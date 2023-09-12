T2 of Bengaluru airport commences international operations

The landing of a Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah marked the shifting of all international operations at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Terminal 2 on Tuesday. The flight, SV866, landed at the terminal at 10.15 am.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the airport, said IndiGo was the first Indian carrier to start international operations from T2, with its flight 6E1167 to Colombo scheduled at 12.10 pm.

Passengers on the flight which made the inaugural landing were welcomed with a Dollu Kunitha and Yakshagana performance at the terminal’s arrival area.