T20 match: Extended timings for Bengaluru's Namma Metro on December 3

Bengaluru: Metro trains will run for an extended period on Sunday because of the T20 match between India and Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.
The last train from terminal stations (Challaghatta, Whitefield (Kadugodi), Nagasandra and Silk Institue) will depart at 11.45 pm.
Additionally, return journey paper tickets costing Rs 50 each will be available at all metro stations from 2 pm onwards on Sunday. These paper tickets will be valid for single journeys up to the extended hours on Sunday. Passengers can use them to travel from Cubbon Park/MG Road metro stations to any other station from 8 pm onwards.
5% discount
Passengers can also buy QR tickets on WhatsApp, the Namma Metro app and Paytm for a 5 per cent discount and use them to travel anytime during the day of the match.
Lastly, only QR tickets, smartcards and paper tickets can be used to travel from MG Road and Cubbon Park metro stations during the extended hours on Sunday.
No tokens will be issued, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).