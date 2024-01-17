JOIN US
T20 match in Bengaluru today: Traffic advisory issued

Last Updated 16 January 2024, 21:17 IST

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued parking restrictions in the Central Business District (CBD) ahead of the T20 match between India and Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Parking has been restricted on Queen's Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central street, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.

People can alternatively park on King's Road, the UB City parking lot, and the first floor of the BMTC depot in Shivajinagar.

Police have also requested commuters to avoid roads around the stadium.

(Published 16 January 2024, 21:17 IST)
