Table for one: Valentine’s events for singles in Bengaluru

This Valentine’s Day, cityfolk are organising a number of events for singles. From three-course meals to painting sessions and bachata workshops, the specially curated events are being held across the city.
Solo date
‘Love On The Rooftop’ combines a three-course meal, a stand-up gig, and a DJ set. It is hosted by The Singles Club, India (TSCI) at Love Ooru, Koramangala on February 14. Registration fee per person is Rs 4,200. “The event will start at 7.30 pm and go on until 11.30 pm. The evening begins with a ‘Comedy Hour’ by comedian Harman. This will be followed by a candle-lit dinner prepared by chef Mako Ravindran. We’ll end the night with some dance and music,” elaborates Ashwini Jaisim, founder of TSCI. The event is open to all sexual orientations.
On February 14, 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm, at Love Ooru, Koramangala. For details, visit @love.ooru on Instagram.
Galentine’s Day
Galentine’s Day, usually observed between February 1 and 14, celebrates female friendships. The Cactus Co is organising a Galentine’s celebration on February 10, at Artkhoj, J P Nagar. The women-only event will include ice-breakers, a trivia quiz, and a canvas painting session. Registration fee is
Rs 500. “We have various prizes slotted for the quiz. Plus refreshments will be provided,” says Anusha J S, co-founder of the company. It is open to women in the age group of 18 to 35. Dress code for the event is pink or white.
On February 10, 12 pm to 2 pm, at ArtKhoj, J P Nagar. For details, check
@shopthecactusco on Instagram.
Dance it out
Bengaluru-based Ekta’s Gatherings is hosting a bachata workshop for singles on February 11 in Indiranagar. The dance form has been chosen to help participants meet like-minded people. The dance workshop will be conducted by Lourd Vijay, founder of Lourd Vijay Dance Studio (LVDS). It is suitable for beginners. “The fee of Rs 1,600 will cover the workshop and a glass of wine,” informs Ekta Singh, who runs Ekta’s Gatherings.
On February 11, 7 pm to 9 pm, at LVDS, Indiranagar. To register, contact 80951 90255.
Let’s connect
Prem-a-culture, a community dedicated to promoting self love, is organising two events for singles. On February 10, the team will host ‘A date with self’ at Orange Arc Community Studio in Cooke Town. The event is open to adults, irrespective of gender or sexuality. “The intention of the workshop is to help participants make a deeper connection with themselves. There will be a number of activities that will help you understand yourself better. You don’t necessarily have to be single to join the event,” says Geetika Arora, founder. Registration fee is Rs 1,499. Snacks will be included.
The second event is on February 18, at the Record Room in Ashok Nagar. Called ‘Soulful Spins’ the singles mixer aims to promote self love with the help of music, dance, and conversation. “We’ll be playing music that inspires love and confidence, plus there will be some fun activities and ice-breakers. The event will be approximately 2 hours long and snacks will be provided,” she tells Metrolife. It is priced at
Rs 1,500 per person.
‘A date with self’, on February 10, 5 pm to 7 pm, at Orange Arc Community Studio, Cooke Town. ‘Soulful Spins’, February 18, 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm, at Record Room, Ashok Nagar. For details, check @prem_a_culture and
@recordroomindia on Instagram.