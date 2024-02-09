Table for one: Valentine’s events for singles in Bengaluru

Prem-a-culture, a community dedicated to promoting self love, is organising two events for singles. On February 10, the team will host ‘A date with self’ at Orange Arc Community Studio in Cooke Town. The event is open to adults, irrespective of gender or sexuality. “The intention of the workshop is to help participants make a deeper connection with themselves. There will be a number of activities that will help you understand yourself better. You don’t necessarily have to be single to join the event,” says Geetika Arora, founder. Registration fee is Rs 1,499. Snacks will be included.