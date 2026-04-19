Take alternate routes around Bengaluru's FTI Jn during peak hours

<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: The Rajajinagar Traffic Police have imposed traffic diversions from Saturday due to ongoing construction work at FTI Junction on Outer Ring Road.</p>.<p>To ensure the smooth flow of traffic, the following modifications have been implemented:</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Heavy vehicles:</strong> </span>Vehicles coming from Surana College Junction towards Krishnandanagar or Mahalakshmi Layout must turn left at Surana College, take a U-turn at SRS Junction, turn right at the CMTI signal, and then turn left at Lorry Terminal Cross.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>BMTC buses:</strong> </span>Buses travelling from CMTI Junction towards Sumanahalli or Nayandahalli will bypass the area under the FTI bridge. Instead, they will use the flyover and pass via Dr Rajkumar Samadhi.</p>.Railway bridge work: Jnanabharathi road to shut for 42 hours from today.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Light vehicles:</strong> </span>Motorists heading to Mahalakshmi Layout from the Surana College side should turn left at the FTI bridge, take a U-turn at the CMTI signal, and turn left at Lorry Terminal Cross.</p>.<p>The traffic police have requested the public to cooperate with these temporary measures to minimise congestion in the area.</p>