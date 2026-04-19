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Take alternate routes around Bengaluru's FTI Jn during peak hours

The traffic police have requested the public to cooperate with these temporary measures to minimise congestion in the area.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 01:29 IST
BengaluruConstructiontrafficRoads

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