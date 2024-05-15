Tamil Nadu bus mows down moped rider near Town Hall

Bengaluru: A bus from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) mowed down a 37-year-old moped rider in the heart of the city on Tuesday afternoon.
The speeding bus (registration number TN 29 N 2890) crashed into Narayan S and his daughter Trisha riding on their moped near the Town Hall junction around 2.15 pm.
They were returning from a relative's funeral in Shanthinagar and going home to 5th Cross on Magadi Road.
Trisha fell to the left side of the moped and sustained some injuries to her left shoulder, while Narayan fell to the right. The bus ran him over, causing severe injuries to his chest and shoulders.
The bus driver, Naveen Kumar, and passersby took Narayan to Victoria Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival at 3.30 pm.
The Halasuru Gate traffic police have registered an FIR against the bus driver under IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence), based on a complaint from Narayan's wife.
