Tamil Nadu bus mows down moped rider near Town Hall

Bengaluru: A bus from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) mowed down a 37-year-old moped rider in the heart of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The speeding bus (registration number TN 29 N 2890) crashed into Narayan S and his daughter Trisha riding on their moped near the Town Hall junction around 2.15 pm.

They were returning from a relative's funeral in Shanthinagar and going home to 5th Cross on Magadi Road.