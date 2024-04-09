Tamil Nadu man jumps to death from 19th floor of hotel room in Bengaluru  

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man from Tamil Nadu jumped from the 19th floor of a hotel on Central Bengaluru's Race Course Road around 2.30 pm on Monday.
The High Grounds police said they identified the man as Sharan K Kumaran through the documents he presented at the hotel.
Initial investigations indicate that Kumaran arrived in Bengaluru on April 6 and initially booked the room for a day. However, he extended his stay by an additional day. Kumaran had checked into the same hotel in March.
A senior officer said that the police have launched an inquiry to understand the motive behind Kumaran taking the extreme step.
Investigators are also probing the purpose of Kumaran’s visit to Bengaluru and his activities on Sunday.
(Published 08 April 2024, 21:38 IST)