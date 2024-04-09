Tamil Nadu man jumps to death from 19th floor of hotel room in Bengaluru  

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man from Tamil Nadu jumped from the 19th floor of a hotel on Central Bengaluru's Race Course Road around 2.30 pm on Monday.

The High Grounds police said they identified the man as Sharan K Kumaran through the documents he presented at the hotel.

Initial investigations indicate that Kumaran arrived in Bengaluru on April 6 and initially booked the room for a day. However, he extended his stay by an additional day. Kumaran had checked into the same hotel in March.