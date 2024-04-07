Tangled web: Senior citizens navigate a complex digital world

The challenge for 67-year-old Mariamma Thomas, a homemaker based in Mumbai, comes with regular checkups at a hospital, where the mode of interaction had witnessed a massive transformation. “The hospital I visit has a lot of computer technology involved. From registration to booking appointments, to even paying bills, I either need to access my smartphone, or a kiosk at the hospital,” she says. As a cancer survivor, Mariamma requires checkups every six months. Lacking access to digital services means that she has to either stand in long lines or rely on others to help.