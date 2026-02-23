<p>The Bengaluru-based Indian Railway Institute of Disaster Management (IRIDM) is hosting 15 delegates from Tanzania for a two-week disaster management training programme.</p>.<p>The module was inaugurated on Monday by Hitendra Malhotra, Director General (Safety), Railway Board, at the IRIDM campus in Kanminike, off Mysuru Road. The training will conclude on March 6.</p>.Three more trains by June to ease overcrowding on Purple & Green lines in Bengaluru.<p>According to South Western Railway (SWR), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) selected IRIDM to conduct this capacity-building programme for disaster management personnel from emerging economies under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.</p>.<p>Established six years ago, the IRIDM has trained over 14,000 personnel from various railway sectors in disaster management. It also runs specialised courses for personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs), and civil defence units.</p>.<p>The Tanzanian delegates will be trained to handle complex accident scenarios involving bridges, water bodies, and other challenging situations. The programme includes repeated practice using virtual and augmented reality modules for firefighting and trauma management. Physical training incorporates rigorous exercises on railway coaches, with joint practice alongside NDRF and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to accelerate learning.</p>.<p>The course aims to equip frontline railway and emergency responders with skills to manage high-impact train disasters through real-world simulations. International participants will receive immersive training in key areas such as rail rescue fundamentals, multi-agency coordination during restoration, international case studies, rail crane operations, and other essential safety interventions, SWR said.</p>