Tata Power installs 150 charging points for electric vehicles in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Tata Power says it has set up over 220 charging points for electric vehicles across Karnataka, including more than 150 in Bengaluru.

These charging points are enabled with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards. Consumers can tap, charge and go without any hassle, the company said in a statement.

These charging points are located at city hubs, housing societies, hotels, malls, office complexes and highways, according to the company.