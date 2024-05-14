Tata Power installs 150 charging points for electric vehicles in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Tata Power says it has set up over 220 charging points for electric vehicles across Karnataka, including more than 150 in Bengaluru.
These charging points are enabled with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards. Consumers can tap, charge and go without any hassle, the company said in a statement.
These charging points are located at city hubs, housing societies, hotels, malls, office complexes and highways, according to the company.
The charging points are located across major highways between Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Davangere and Mysuru. Other cities to get them include Hubballi, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu.
The company said its national EV charging network spanned 530 cities and towns, 86,000 home chargers, 5,300 public charging points, and 850 strategically positioned bus-charging stations.
Published 13 May 2024, 22:22 IST