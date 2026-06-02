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Tata Sons Chairman reviews TASL’s defence maintenance, repair facility in Bengaluru

The facility houses TASL’s strategic UAV programme, under which unique capabilities have been designed and integrated in India to create new platforms.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaN ChandrasekaranTata Sons

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