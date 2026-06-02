Tata Sons Chairman reviews TASL’s defence maintenance, repair facility in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-sons">Tata Sons</a> Chairman <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/natarajan-chandrasekaran">N Chandrasekaran</a> on Tuesday visited Tata Advanced Systems Ltd’s (TASL) upcoming Defence Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a>, along with senior executives.</p><p>Chandrasekaran was accompanied by TASL Managing Director Sukaran Singh and other members of the senior management. TASL is setting up India’s first private defence MRO facility at the site, spanning 15,000 square metres across 16 acres. </p><p>Scheduled to be commissioned by December 2026, the facility will undertake heavy maintenance and avionics upgrades for the Lockheed Martin C-130J transport aircraft and employ over 250 personnel.</p><p>He also visited the TASL e-City facility, where he inspected the UAV manufacturing line, optronics product lines and land mobility displays. </p><p>The facility houses TASL’s strategic UAV programme, under which unique capabilities have been designed and integrated in India to create new platforms. </p>.Private sector drives a quarter of defence output: Rajnath Singh.<p>Chandrasekaran was briefed on TASL’s indigenously developed Loitering Munitions (LMs) platform, which now offers an upgraded range extending from 50 km to hundreds of kms, along with enhanced payload capabilities.</p><p>He appreciated the efforts of the TASL Land Mobility Division in expanding its international footprint and supplying more than 4,000 multi-axle high-mobility platforms to the Royal Moroccan Army and Armenian Armed Forces over the past three years.</p><p>Chandrasekaran also acknowledged TASL’s value addition to JLR Defender vehicles for military applications through the integration of optronics, navigation aids and armouring tailored to a variety of operational requirements. </p><p>He cited it as a strong example of synergies within the Tata Group. The Advanced Armoured Platform — the first tracked combat vehicle designed and built jointly with DRDO and integrated with TASL’s in-house developed 30-mm crewless turret — was also showcased during the visit.</p><p>He later visited the TASL Vemagal facility, where he toured the Tata Advanced Systems-Airbus H125 Final Assembly Line (FAL), dedicated to the India H125 programme, a significant milestone for the country’s rotary-wing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, according to a statement. </p><p>This was followed by an inspection of the defence facilities at Vemagal, including a comprehensive review of the C295 wiring harness facility, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Mounted Gun Systems (MGS), and launcher system integration hangars.</p>