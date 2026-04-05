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Tax dept DEO booked for forging summons, misusing officer's digital signature

The accused allegedly forged the vigilance officer's digital signature, affixed the office seal, and submitted the fabricated documents to a bank in Vijayanagar.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 20:07 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 20:07 IST
India NewsBengaluruFraudArrestForgeryforged documents

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