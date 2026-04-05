<p>Bengaluru: A Data Entry Operator (DEO) with the Commercial Taxes Department has been booked for forging official documents and misusing a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) to obtain bank records of a private company.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kormangala">Koramangala</a> police registered a case against Surya Aras based on a complaint by a Commercial Tax Officer from the Office of the Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Enforcement), South Zone.</p>.<p>The director of Man Power Assets Private Limited alleged that his firm's SBI account statements were accessed without authorisation using the DSC of Ravishankar, Commercial Tax Officer (Vigilance-20), along with an official seal.</p>.<p>A departmental inquiry conducted by the Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes traced the activity to Aras, a DEO hired on contract.</p>.Bengaluru's Banashankari police arrest housekeeping staff posing as central tax officials, extorting Rs 5 lakh.<p>Aras allegedly created a fake summons dated September 19, 2025, despite no official file related to the firm being available in the office.</p>.<p>He forged the vigilance officer's digital signature, affixed the office seal, and submitted the fabricated documents to a bank in Vijayanagar to obtain the firm's account statements and KYC documents. He also allegedly misused an authorisation letter in the officer's name.</p>.<p>The department terminated him from service following the inquiry.</p>.<p>"We are verifying the forged documents and have sought forensic reports to investigate the case. We are ascertaining the motive for accessing the firm's bank records," a police officer investigating the case said.</p>