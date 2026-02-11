Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tax relief likely as Bengaluru is added to 50% HRA exception list in I-T draft rules

Hyderabad and Pune are the other cities where taxpayers may soon be able to claim 50 per cent exemption on rent allowance once the draft is approved
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 09:13 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaIncome Tax

Follow us on :

Follow Us