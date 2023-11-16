TCS receives bomb threat from ex-employee in Bengaluru's Electronic City

Bengaluru: A former TCS employee from Electronic City allegedly phoned the company’s transport help desk, claiming a bomb had been planted in one of the buildings. Subsequent police investigations revealed the call to be a hoax.
C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the southeast division, told DH that the call was traced back to the ex-employee who was seeking revenge for her termination. She wanted to retaliate for her dismissal, which is why she made the call, he said.
The caller, a woman from Belagavi and a former employee of the firm, had been dismissed several months earlier.
Early Tuesday, at around 4.10 am, she phoned the company’s transport help desk, threatening that she had placed a bomb in the B-2 building. She didn’t stop there; she made another call at 4:59 am, demanding that the building be vacated immediately. The company’s authorities contacted the police.
The police, along with the bomb squad, searched the premises but found nothing suspicious. Convinced that the call was a prank, they took swift action to track down the suspect.
A case has been registered.