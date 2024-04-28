TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Running carnival that got the city buzzing

Bengaluru: From sporting sports shoes to going barefoot, and donning anything from athletic wear to sarees and dhotis, Bengalureans flocked in masses for the city's annual running carnival.
Whether driven by personal records, social causes, or the sheer joy of running, over 28,000 people converged at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade ground on Sunday morning for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru where the atmosphere was electric, with infectious energy and contagious enthusiasm.
The race, with a new route away from the usual Sree Kanteerava stadium, made the Central Business District (CBD) bustling with activity from as early as 3.00 am.
Cheered on by multiple shot put Olympic medallist Valerie Adams of New Zealand and World Championship long jump medallist and Olympian Anju Bobby George, the Open 10K -- the first category of the event -- kicked off at 5.10 am.
Two-time Olympic & four-time Shot Put World Champion Valerie Adams and former Indian athlete Anju Bobby George during in the TCS World 10K Marathon, in Bengaluru, Sunday.
Former international shooter and now coach Rakesh Manpat was one of the many who signed up only to come out richer with experience.
"There was euphoria in the air throughout the race. Midway, I saw a blind person running at a good pace. It was mind boggling to witness people finding purpose in running while so many of us find excuses to do day-to-day activities," he said.
For the 100 employees of pharma companies Kemwell and Recipharm, the run was not only about healthy lifestyle but a medium that helps strengthen "team bonding and dynamics", according to some of them.
"I spoke to some of my co-workers for the first time today even though we work in the same firm. We were singing and dancing while running. It was a happy Sunday morning," said Triroopa.
Her colleague Dhiraj added: “50 of us ran the Open 10K while the rest of us who were first-timers took part in the Majja Run. I hope they give us more slots than 100 next year because there are so many more interested to join.”
Getting the first taste of a 10K run has spurred 40-year-old Mithila BM from Bengaluru to enter more such events in the future. "Since I was doing something like this for the first time, I was both excited and nervous. But the energy was electric. I’m sure this is the beginning of an incredible running journey," offered the senior account director of a private company.
