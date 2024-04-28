TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Running carnival that got the city buzzing

Bengaluru: From sporting sports shoes to going barefoot, and donning anything from athletic wear to sarees and dhotis, Bengalureans flocked in masses for the city's annual running carnival.

Whether driven by personal records, social causes, or the sheer joy of running, over 28,000 people converged at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade ground on Sunday morning for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru where the atmosphere was electric, with infectious energy and contagious enthusiasm.

The race, with a new route away from the usual Sree Kanteerava stadium, made the Central Business District (CBD) bustling with activity from as early as 3.00 am.

Cheered on by multiple shot put Olympic medallist Valerie Adams of New Zealand and World Championship long jump medallist and Olympian Anju Bobby George, the Open 10K -- the first category of the event -- kicked off at 5.10 am.