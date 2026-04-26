<p>Bengaluru: As the city hosts the TCS World 10K Marathon on Sunday, with over 30,000 participants expected to hit the streets, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru Traffic Police</a> have issued an advisory on road closures, diversions and no-parking zones effective from 5 am to 11 am.</p>.<p>The marathon will flag off and conclude at the RSAOI Ground. The route covers Cubbon Road, Kamaraj Road, Raj Bhavan Road and Ambedkar Road, spanning Halasuru, Fraser Town and Shivajinagar.</p>.<p><strong>Major road closures</strong></p>.<p>To facilitate the runners, vehicle movement will be completely restricted on:</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cubbon-park">Cubbon Road</a>: No traffic will be allowed between CTO Junction and Manipal Centre.</p>.<p>Vidhana Soudha access: Entry towards Vidhana Soudha is strictly prohibited for all vehicles.</p>.<p>Other restricted routes: St John’s Road (Dickenson Road to Veerapillai Street), Kamaraj Road, and portions of Infantry Road and Lady Curzon Road will remain closed during the event hours.</p>.<p><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p>.<p>Towards Majestic/City Market: Vehicles from Queens Road will be diverted at Balekundri Junction via Cunningham Road and Chandri Junction to reach Chalukya Circle.</p>.<p>BMTC movement: Buses from Shivajinagar Bus Stand heading to Majestic or KR Market must travel via Venkataswamy Naidu Road and Cunningham Road.</p>.Namma Metro services to start early this Sunday for TCS World 10K Bengaluru.<p>Eastbound traffic: Commuters heading from MG Road towards Halasuru should use Webbs Junction, Trinity Junction and Swami Vivekananda Road.</p>.<p>Heavy vehicles: Large goods vehicles are barred from the CBD. Those on Old Madras Road must divert at NGEF Junction via Suranjan Das Road to reach Old Airport Road.</p>.<p><strong>Parking and commute</strong></p>.<p>No-parking zones include Kasturba Road, St Mark’s Road and the periphery of Cubbon Park. Participants and spectators can utilise paid parking at UB City, Shivajinagar Bus Stand or Shobha Mall on Church Street. Official parking is also available at the MS Building and the Scouts and Guides Ground.</p>.<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl"> Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited</a> (BMRCL) has announced that Namma Metro services will begin early at 3.30 am on Sunday. The traffic police have strongly urged citizens to opt for the Metro or public transport to reach the venue and avoid congestion in the city centre.</p>