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TCS World 10K run: Avoid these roads today

The marathon will flag off and conclude at the RSAOI Ground.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 23:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaTCS

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