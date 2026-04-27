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'TDP supporters' create ruckus at stand-up comedian's show over old jokes on Chandrababu Naidu in Bengaluru

It is yet to be ascertained if the comedian has lodged a complaint with the police.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsN Chandrababu NaiduNara LokeshStand-up comedy

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