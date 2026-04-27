<p>Bengaluru: The show of a Hyderabad-based standup comedian was disrupted by alleged members of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telugu-desam-party">Telugu Desam Party</a> (TDP) over his old jokes on on party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> and his son and minister, Nara Lokesh.</p><p>The comedian, Sarat Uday had reportedly apologised two years ago for the jokes but that didn't stop the self-proclaimed supporters from barging into his show in Bengaluru's Koramangala around 7 pm seeking a fresh apology. </p><p>A CCTV footage of the confrontation has since gone viral on social media. </p>.<p>The footage showed a man approaching Uday as soon as he began his act. The man claimed to be a fan but objected to the old jokes on the leaders. </p><p>A few others joined the man and created a threatening atmosphere. </p><p>They also allegedly questioned Uday's remarks about an assassination attempt on Naidu in 2003. </p><p>Uday was also asked to raise slogans, which he refused. </p><p>After 'threatening' Uday, the group dispersed. It is yet to be ascertained if the comedian has lodged a complaint with the police.</p>