Teacher dies after fall from Rapido scooter in Bengaluru's J P Nagar

<p>Bengaluru: A 54-year-old school teacher died after allegedly falling off a Rapido scooter she was travelling on in JP Nagar on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Radha S, a resident of Arakere, who worked at a private school. The bike captain, Shwetha, 27, escaped with minor injuries.</p>.Teacher couple killed in Karnataka's Vijayapura as lorry rams into bike.<p>According to police, Radha had booked a Rapido ride from Mico Layout to her residence in Arakere at 3.30 pm. As they were passing Nandini Junction on 24th Main Road in JP Nagar, Radha lost her balance and fell onto the road.</p>.<p>She sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later succumbed. Police said she was wearing a half-face helmet at the time of the accident.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint filed by the victim's son, the JP Nagar Traffic Police registered a case against Shwetha for negligent driving. Further investigation is underway.</p>.<p>Police said the exact circumstances leading to the fall are yet to be ascertained. </p>