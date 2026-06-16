Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Teacher dies after fall from Rapido scooter in Bengaluru's J P Nagar

According to police, Radha had booked a Rapido ride from Mico Layout to her residence in Arakere at 3.30 pm.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 21:08 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsJ P Nagar

Follow us on :

Follow Us