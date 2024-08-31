Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Tech company adopts tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park  

AV Surya Sen, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Executive Director, BBP, praised the initiative, calling it an example for others to follow.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 21:23 IST

Bengaluru: Tekion, an automotive retail tech company, has partnered with Bengaluru-based NGO Praana Animal Foundation to adopt a Royal Bengal Tiger at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The 28-month-old female cub suffers from neurological weakness, making it difficult for her to survive independently in the wild. She is currently being cared for at the BBP’s rescue centre. The adoption programme covers the cub’s daily food requirements, maintenance and veterinary care expenses.

"We thank Tekion and Praana for their commitment to wildlife. They adopted a tiger under the Diamond Class, the highest category of adoption. This sets a precedent for other corporates and celebrities to support the cause of wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and ex-situ conservation,” he said.

Earlier this year, Tekion and Praana launched a 24x7 animal ambulance service for feral cats and community dogs in the Brookefield and Whitefield areas. Nearly 500 stray animals have been rescued through this service, according to a statement.

Published 30 August 2024, 21:23 IST
BengaluruBannerghatta Biological ParkTigers

