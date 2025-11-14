<p>Bengaluru: The department of technical education has registered an FIR against one of its staffers working with a government polytechnic college for misuse of funds kept under Institutional Development Plan (IDP).</p><p>Following the complaint received from the principal of the SJP government polytechnic college on Sheshadri Road here, about the non-availability of funds in the IDP account, the director of technical education had directed the principal to file a police complaint.</p><p>As per information available, Manjunath N S, who was working as first division assistant at the college, committed the fraud in association with an unknown person by name Jayaram and transferred Rs 1.6 crore from the account by forging the principal’s signature. Manjunath is now working at Ramanagara polytechnic as superintendent with promotion. </p>.Karnataka's drought problem | State plans air-to-water tech pilot for affected lands.<p>“When the SJP polytechnic authorities tried to transfer Rs 10 lakh each to Kolar and Arasikere polytechnic colleges as per the instructions of department officials from the account, they were shocked to know that there were no funds in the account. After verifying the bank statement, it came to light that the amount was drawn through cheque in the name of Manjunath and Jayaram,” reads the FIR.</p>.<p>The funds available in IDP account is the fee money collected from students towards exams.</p>.<p>An FIR has been filed at the Vidhana Soudha police station and according to sources from the department, it is not the first time that funds are being misused.</p>.<p>Two years ago, there was a similar incident reported from two government-run polytechnics.</p>