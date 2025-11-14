Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tech education department files FIR after Rs 1.6 crore fraud unearthed at Bengaluru polytechnic

The funds available in IDP account is the fee money collected from students towards exams.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 00:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 00:47 IST
Bengaluru newsFraudFIR

Follow us on :

Follow Us