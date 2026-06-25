Bengaluru triple murder case: Here's how tech helped cops nab accused from Puducherry

<p>Bengaluru: A 25-year-old woman accused of stabbing her parents and younger sister to death with the help of her live-in partner in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> was arrested in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puducherry">Puducherry</a>, police said.</p><p>Shwetha, the accused, was picked up near a railway station by a special team. Her partner, Kenneth, is still absconding.</p><p>The police relied on CCTV footage, field intelligence, and toll plaza footage to trace the suspects’ movements.</p><p>After committing the crime, the couple fled on a bike. The motorcycle ride spanning nearly 300 km from Bellandur to Puducherry came to an abrupt end when the vehicle broke down near a railway station in Puducherry.</p>.Habitual offender wanted in 67 cases arrested in Bengaluru's Banaswadi.<p>According to police, the accused fled Bengaluru immediately after the triple murder and travelled towards Tamil Nadu on the motorcycle of Kenneth.</p><p>Investigators said the duo avoided using mobile phones, ATM cards and other digital platforms to evade surveillance. They switched off their phones soon after leaving Bengaluru, forcing investigators to rely on CCTV footage, toll plaza cameras and field intelligence. Special teams scrutinised footage from multiple toll gates and traced the route the pair took as they entered Tamil Nadu.</p><p>The police suspected that the duo might head to Kenneth’s native in Tiruchirappalli or seek refuge with relatives .Accordingly, multiple police teams were dispatched to different locations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. “By tracking their movements through toll plazas and other surveillance points, we were able to stay on their trail,” a police officer said. During the journey, the motorcycle reportedly developed mechanical problems near Puducherry. The accused then abandoned plans to continue travelling and attempted to stay hidden. Investigators, who had deployed teams in the region, zeroed in on their location and apprehended Shwetha.</p><p>Police said the case posed challenges because both accused were together and continuously took precautions to avoid detection.</p><p>Shwetha was brought back to Bengaluru for further interrogation.</p>