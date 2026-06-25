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Bengaluru triple murder case: Here's how tech helped cops nab accused from Puducherry

The police relied on CCTV footage, field intelligence, and toll plaza footage to trace the suspects’ movements.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 07:55 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimePuducherry

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