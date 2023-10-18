Tech to study bus driver behaviour

Indian roads, with their mixed traffic patterns and high user offence rates, can set off unique errors and behavioural issues among drivers of large vehicles. A research group at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is developing solutions tailored to address these distinctly Indian road snags.
Researchers at IISc’s Centre for infrastructure, Sustainable Transportation and Urban Planning (CiSTUP) are set to collate data on drivers’ behaviour in a heavy-vehicle simulator and, subsequently, test the effectiveness of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) on these drivers. The findings could also help improve the performance of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) drivers.
CiSTUP estimates that driver error accounts for almost 84% of traffic collisions. Punit Rathore, assistant professor at CiSTUP and the Robert Bosch Centre for Cyber-Physical Systems, said the initial phase of the project will have BMTC drivers navigate simulated traffic conditions with everyday Indian “uncertainties” – potholes, illegal parking, traffic offenders, cattle on the roads. The first set of experiments, with about 60 to 100 drivers, is scheduled for December.
“We will study how they drive in these simulated conditions; how they accelerate, apply brakes, shift gears, switch lanes and take turns. Three to four scenarios that mimic Indian conditions, with varying traffic densities, have been developed,” Prof Rathore told DH.
The drivers will then be exposed to different types of ADAS alerts (on potential collision/impact and other situations) and the effect of these warnings on the drivers will be assessed across scenarios, with and without ADAS.
Devices will be used to study their eye movements in response to different situations.
Standardising ADAS for India
The experiments will help identify warning types best suited for Indian conditions. Prof Rathore noted that research is “lacking” on the effectiveness of ADAS in India’s densely packed, “heterogeneous disordered traffic” conditions. CiSTUP underscores the potential of optimising ADAS for these conditions, reducing driver fatigue and making drivers “more aware” of their surroundings.
“It is also an attempt to understand how ADAS could work in India and how we can standardise and adopt, at least, its basic version. For instance, there is the problem of sending out multiple alerts – too much information to process will distract the driver; then, we need to find ways to prioritise these alerts,” Prof Rathore said.
The researchers will analyse the data with Machine Learning algorithms for a comprehensive understanding of the drivers’ behaviour. Real-world experiments in the future can help agencies like BMTC optimise ADAS solutions.
“These experiments can also help KSRTC. If we fall short of the desired numbers and diversity in driver profiles, we can also make this open to other experienced heavy-vehicle drivers,” Prof Rathore said.