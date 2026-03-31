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Techie dies by suicide, partner jumps to death from 17th-floor Bengaluru apartment

A senior police officer said that Babu Reddy (31), who was allegedly suffering from depression, hung himself inside the house.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:45 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 07:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsSuicide

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