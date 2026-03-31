<p>Bengaluru: A techie couple in a live-in relationship died by suicide at an apartment in Kothanur on Monday night.</p><p>A senior police officer said that Babu Reddy (31), who was allegedly suffering from depression, hung himself inside the house. On noticing his body, his partner Shajia (31) jumped from the 17th floor of the apartment. </p>.Online gaming addiction, debts drive Karnataka MBBS student to suicide.<p>They hailed from Telangana and working in a private software company in the city.</p><p>The police officer further said Reddy left behind a suicide note, stating that no one should be held responsible for his death and explaining his health condition. Both families of the deceased were not aware of their relationship. </p><p>Kothanur police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is on.</p>