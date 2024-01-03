Techie falls from 21st floor of apartment

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old man died after falling from the 21st floor of an apartment complex in Bellandur, Southeast Bengaluru, on Tuesday, police said.
Sarang Kulkarni from Dharwad, who was found dead around 8 am, has no death note on him, prompting the police to suspect he died by suicide.
Kulkarni lived alone on a 21st-floor flat in the residential building located on Sarjapur Road in the Bellandur police station limits.
Police said Kulkarni worked at a software company in the city, but had quit the job just two months ago due to personal reasons. He hadn’t taken up any other job.
Kulkarni’s parents live in JP Nagar. The body was handed over to them after an autopsy.