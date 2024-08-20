Techie found dead in Bengaluru hotel, police suspect suicide through helium inhalation

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old techie is suspected to have died by suicide after inhaling helium in a hotel room in southeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

Yagnik Sujith, a native of Sakleshpur, Hassan, worked from home for IT major Wipro and arrived in Bengaluru on August 16 to attend exams for his MTech course. He stayed in Room 401 at the Hotel Royal Inn near Neeladri Road in Electronics City.

On Tuesday, the day Sujith was supposed to check out at 11 am, hotel staff called him on the room landline and knocked on the door but didn't get a response.

Around noon, a staff member opened the door with a master key only to find Sujith lying motionless inside. A cylinder was also found inside.

Police were immediately informed and Sujith's body was moved to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.