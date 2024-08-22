Techie found dead in Bengaluru hotel; cops probe love angle

Bengaluru: The Electronics City police are probing a love angle behind the suspected suicide of a techie, who was found dead on Tuesday, at a hotel room in southeast Bengaluru.
Yagnik Sujith, a native of Sakleshpur, Hassan, was found dead in a room in the Hotel Royal Inn near Neeladri Road in Electronics City. Police filed an unnatural death report and launched a probe to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.
A senior police officer told DH that they are suspecting a love angle behind the death of Sujith and have started investigating on those lines. “We spoke with his family and found that he was depressed for the past few days. Love angle is being probed, but we haven’t found any solid leads,” the officer told DH.
The officer noted that they had recovered Sujith’s phone from the crime scene, but it was locked. They are trying to extract data from his phone to ascertain their hypothesis.
Sujith worked from home for a multinational company and came to Bengaluru on August 16 to write an exam for his MTech course. He went out on August 19 and reached the hotel again. He was later found dead in his room by the hotel staff.
Published 22 August 2024, 00:01 IST