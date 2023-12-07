Techie, interior designer killed in road accidents  

S Ramakrishnan, a 50-year-old software engineer with a private firm and an avid cyclist residing in HBR Layout, met with a fatal accident around 5.45 am. While cycling on the northern stretch of the Outer Ring Road between Hennur and Nagavara junctions, he collided with the back of a stationary canter truck (KA 01 A 5603). The truck, parked on the roadside due to a punctured tyre, did not have parking lights, resulting in the accident.