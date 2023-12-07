Techie, interior designer killed in road accidents  

Bengaluru: A software engineer and an interior designer lost their lives in separate road accidents in the northern parts of the city.
S Ramakrishnan, a 50-year-old software engineer with a private firm and an avid cyclist residing in HBR Layout, met with a fatal accident around 5.45 am. While cycling on the northern stretch of the Outer Ring Road between Hennur and Nagavara junctions, he collided with the back of a stationary canter truck (KA 01 A 5603). The truck, parked on the roadside due to a punctured tyre, did not have parking lights, resulting in the accident.
Despite the Canter driver promptly calling for an ambulance and seeking assistance from passersby, Ramakrishnan succumbed to severe facial injuries and excessive bleeding at a nearby hospital.
The KG Halli traffic police arrested the Canter driver and impounded the vehicle for further investigation.
Vasanth Nagar incident
In a separate incident, Shabnam Parveen (58), an interior designer from Vasanth Nagar, lost her life around 11.45 am when her car collided with a tipper truck. Shabnam was on her way to for a client's site visit.
The tipper truck, approaching from the opposite direction, collided with the left side of Shabnam’s car as she was making a right turn near the GAIL CNG gas station on KIADB Hardware Park Main Road in Huvinayakanahalli. The impact was so severe that the tipper dragged her car about 50 meters, the Devanahalli traffic police said.
Shabnam was pronounced dead at the Yelahanka government hospital. Police detained the 25-year-old tipper driver, Ranjith Kumar, from Jharkhand.