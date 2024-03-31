Techie kept under 'video surveillance' for 15 days, conned of Rs 82 lakh in Bengaluru

On the Skype call, a person impersonating an SP-ranked officer wearing a uniform appeared and told Ramesh that there was an “illegal HDFC bank account under his name from which money was transferred to fund several illegal activities”. The call was then transferred and two people — Anil Mishra and Aditya Keshav — claimed to be CBI officers. The “CBI officers” allegedly told Ramesh that to prove his innocence he had to “disclose and liquidate all his assets and transfer it to various ‘surveillance accounts’ to verify if his money was legitimate”.