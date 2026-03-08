Techie, senior citizens clash over pet dog at apartment in Varthur

<p>A dispute over bringing a pet dog to the amphitheatre area of a gated apartment community in Varthur escalated into a scuffle, with a techie and a group of senior citizens filing cross-complaints against each other.</p>.<p>A 42-year-old software professional, Tarun Arora, alleged that he was assaulted by a group of senior citizens on March 3, when he had taken his pet dog for a morning walk inside the apartment premises.</p>.<p>According to his complaint, the dog was eating grass at the amphitheatre area when a group of senior citizens who were practising yoga objected to him bringing the pet there and accused him of allowing it to urinate at the spot. Arora reportedly argued that it was a common area and that there were no restrictions on bringing dogs there.</p>.<p>During the argument, Arora began recording the incident on his mobile phone. In a fit of rage, some members of the group allegedly slapped him, causing the phone to fall. When the argument escalated, a group of about eight senior citizens allegedly assaulted him. Arora later sought first aid at a nearby hospital and approached Varthur police to file a complaint.</p>.Argument over dog walk in apartment complex in Bengaluru escalates into scuffle, FIRs filed.<p>Meanwhile, 59-year-old Shashibala and her 69-year-old husband filed a counter-complaint alleging that Arora assaulted them after they asked him to take the dog to a designated pet area and not disturb their yoga practice.</p>.<p>According to their complaint, when the couple questioned him about bringing the dog to the yoga area despite a separate space being available for pets, Arora allegedly grabbed the husband by the collar and assaulted him. When Shashibala intervened, she too was allegedly pushed.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said both cases have been registered at the Varthur police station. Officials are examining CCTV footage and videos recorded during the incident as part of the investigation, and further action would be taken against the accused.</p>